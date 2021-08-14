ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.10. 4,000,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423,072. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.53.

