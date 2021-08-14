Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 14,229 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 16,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 59,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

