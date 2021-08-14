Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,099 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,365,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.