Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 39,990 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

