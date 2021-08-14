Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,333 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

