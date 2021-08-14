Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

