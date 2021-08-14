Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

