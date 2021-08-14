Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 11,543 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

