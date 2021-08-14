Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 16,091 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

