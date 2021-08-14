Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,724 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

