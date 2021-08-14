Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.68 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.