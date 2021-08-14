Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.