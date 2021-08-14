Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

