Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.32 Million Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32.

