Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,808 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.