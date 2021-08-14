Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock worth $177,487,469. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.