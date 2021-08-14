Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $163.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

