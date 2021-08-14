Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.06 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.