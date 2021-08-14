Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.07 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

