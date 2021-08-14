Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 185,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.