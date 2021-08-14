Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55.

