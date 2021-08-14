Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. United Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD opened at $238.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.