Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.7% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.33 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

