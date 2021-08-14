Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 234,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70.

