Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.37 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68.

