Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 262 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $916.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $880.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

