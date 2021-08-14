Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

