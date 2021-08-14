Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 3,389.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $26.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.