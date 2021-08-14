Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 31,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 99.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

