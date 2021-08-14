Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

