Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $110.12. 135,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

