Arqma 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,750.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $394,553.81 and $1,750.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,285.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.56 or 0.06933539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $706.86 or 0.01494872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00392618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00153969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00581225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00361166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00312720 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,347,634 coins and its circulating supply is 10,303,090 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

