Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

