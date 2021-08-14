Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Update

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALIF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Artificial Life has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

