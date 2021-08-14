Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $516.24 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.46 or 0.00033337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $516.24 million and $10.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

