Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $76,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

