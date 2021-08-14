ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $371.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $134.88 and a fifty-two week high of $387.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

