ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $719.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.