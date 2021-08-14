Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head to Head Comparison

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 96.30 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -22.22 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -91.50% -67.93% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

