Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.70 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.45 ($1.02), with a volume of 5,264,117 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,265 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

