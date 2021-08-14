Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

