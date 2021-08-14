ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Tops $579,184.12

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $579,184.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00387256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

