Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.79. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 1,305,976 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$403.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

