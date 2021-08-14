Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.93. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. 704,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,021. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,117,537 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

