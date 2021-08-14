Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $18.78 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

