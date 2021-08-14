Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Critical Review

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ener-Core and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18

Atotech has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and Atotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.69 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.04

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A Atotech -0.59% -1.38% -0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atotech beats Ener-Core on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

