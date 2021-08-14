Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.61). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

