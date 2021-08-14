Attila Trading Up 60% Over Last Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and $455,516.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Attila has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

