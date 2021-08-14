Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0892 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $55,944.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00093835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,126,990 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

