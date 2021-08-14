Audius 1-Day Volume Tops $20.18 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $643.00 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

